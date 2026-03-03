Left Menu

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five IPL home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after safety upgrades following a tragic stampede. The venue will also host the tournament opener and final. The decision followed infrastructure improvements by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, ensuring fan safety for the season.

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul
Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to play five of its home matches in this year's Indian Premier League at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a site where 11 people tragically died in a stampede back in June.

The stadium will host the tournament opener, a playoff match, and the final, as confirmed by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad. The decision comes after a significant overhaul of safety measures, following discussions with the KSCA.

While the bulk of Bengaluru's home games will take place here, two matches will be held in Raipur. KSCA, under Prasad's leadership, has been proactive in upgrading stadium infrastructure to ensure fan safety. Bengaluru's CEO Rajesh Menon expressed gratitude towards local authorities for facilitating the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

