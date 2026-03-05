Waratahs Face Hurricanes: A Precursor to Australia's Rugby Strength

The New South Wales Waratahs are set to host the Wellington Hurricanes in round four of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday. This match serves as a pivotal gauge of Australia's impressive start in the tournament, as the Waratahs and ACT Brumbies remain unbeaten after three rounds.

Victories against the Queensland Reds and Fijian Drua were encouraging, but a win over the Hurricanes, who boast a roster of test players eager to make an impression on new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie, would be a significant achievement. The Waratahs have not defeated the Hurricanes in their last eight encounters, stretching back to 2015.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar, armed with top Australian backs like Max Jorgensen and Joseph Suaalii, emphasized the challenge ahead. Meanwhile, Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw expressed determination for a win, with key players such as Du'Plessis Kirifi and Pasilio Tosi returning from injury to bolster their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)