Left Menu

Hurricanes Sweep to Victory in Super Rugby Thriller

In a dramatic Super Rugby Pacific clash, the Wellington Hurricanes triumphed over the Auckland Blues with a 42-19 score. Highlight performances included Callum Harkin's scoring prowess and Damian McKenzie's record-breaking tries. The day also saw victories for the Waikato Chiefs and the Queensland Reds, promising exciting playoff prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:14 IST
Hurricanes Sweep to Victory in Super Rugby Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Wellington Hurricanes delivered a commanding performance to secure a 42-19 victory over the Auckland Blues in a high-stakes Super Rugby Pacific match. Callum Harkin's two tries and a strong start set the tone for the Hurricanes, who now lead the table with 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Waikato Chiefs solidified their position with a 62-17 victory against Moana Pasifika. Damian McKenzie's record-setting performance boosted the Chiefs, who are closely trailing the Hurricanes with 27 points.

Elsewhere, the Queensland Reds pulled off a narrow 31-26 win over defending champions Canterbury Crusaders, while the ACT Brumbies edged out the Otago Highlanders 14-10, marking an eventful weekend in Super Rugby.

TRENDING

1
Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine

Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine

 India
2
Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners in Significant Swap

Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners in Signific...

 Global
3
AI Accountability Crisis: Who Holds the Reins?

AI Accountability Crisis: Who Holds the Reins?

 Global
4
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Temple Amidst Political Allegations

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Temple Amidst Political Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026