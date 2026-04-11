Hurricanes Sweep to Victory in Super Rugby Thriller

The Wellington Hurricanes delivered a commanding performance to secure a 42-19 victory over the Auckland Blues in a high-stakes Super Rugby Pacific match. Callum Harkin's two tries and a strong start set the tone for the Hurricanes, who now lead the table with 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Waikato Chiefs solidified their position with a 62-17 victory against Moana Pasifika. Damian McKenzie's record-setting performance boosted the Chiefs, who are closely trailing the Hurricanes with 27 points.

Elsewhere, the Queensland Reds pulled off a narrow 31-26 win over defending champions Canterbury Crusaders, while the ACT Brumbies edged out the Otago Highlanders 14-10, marking an eventful weekend in Super Rugby.