Hurricanes Sweep to Victory in Super Rugby Thriller
In a dramatic Super Rugby Pacific clash, the Wellington Hurricanes triumphed over the Auckland Blues with a 42-19 score. Highlight performances included Callum Harkin's scoring prowess and Damian McKenzie's record-breaking tries. The day also saw victories for the Waikato Chiefs and the Queensland Reds, promising exciting playoff prospects.
The Wellington Hurricanes delivered a commanding performance to secure a 42-19 victory over the Auckland Blues in a high-stakes Super Rugby Pacific match. Callum Harkin's two tries and a strong start set the tone for the Hurricanes, who now lead the table with 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Waikato Chiefs solidified their position with a 62-17 victory against Moana Pasifika. Damian McKenzie's record-setting performance boosted the Chiefs, who are closely trailing the Hurricanes with 27 points.
Elsewhere, the Queensland Reds pulled off a narrow 31-26 win over defending champions Canterbury Crusaders, while the ACT Brumbies edged out the Otago Highlanders 14-10, marking an eventful weekend in Super Rugby.
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- Harkin
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- Brumbies
- Crusaders
- Pasifika