Ashok Leyland Drives Into IPL: A New Chapter with Chennai Super Kings

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has been announced as the official sponsor of the Chennai Super Kings, a five-time IPL champion, according to a top official on Friday.

The strategic partnership will see the logo of Ashok Leyland, a city-headquartered heavy commercial vehicle maker, take a prominent spot on the front right of the IPL franchise's iconic yellow jersey. This deal continues the group's longstanding collaboration with the Super Kings, following a successful relationship with Gulf Oil, another Hinduja Group company, that spans over 15 years.

The announcement was made by Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal, flanked by CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and India's U-19 World Cup Winning Captain Ayush Mhatre. "We are thrilled to partner with Chennai Super Kings, a team that exemplifies excellence and a winning spirit," said Hinduja. The launch of a specially designed CSK fan bus, dedicated to the Whistle Podu fan base, marked the occasion.