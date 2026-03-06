Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Drives Into IPL: A New Chapter with Chennai Super Kings

Ashok Leyland, part of Hinduja Group, becomes the official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings, enhancing their longstanding relationship. The partnership will feature the company's logo on the team's jersey, celebrating shared values of resilience and high performance. A custom CSK fan bus was also unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:08 IST
Ashok Leyland Drives Into IPL: A New Chapter with Chennai Super Kings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has been announced as the official sponsor of the Chennai Super Kings, a five-time IPL champion, according to a top official on Friday.

The strategic partnership will see the logo of Ashok Leyland, a city-headquartered heavy commercial vehicle maker, take a prominent spot on the front right of the IPL franchise's iconic yellow jersey. This deal continues the group's longstanding collaboration with the Super Kings, following a successful relationship with Gulf Oil, another Hinduja Group company, that spans over 15 years.

The announcement was made by Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal, flanked by CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and India's U-19 World Cup Winning Captain Ayush Mhatre. "We are thrilled to partner with Chennai Super Kings, a team that exemplifies excellence and a winning spirit," said Hinduja. The launch of a specially designed CSK fan bus, dedicated to the Whistle Podu fan base, marked the occasion.

TRENDING

1
Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

 India
2
Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over Englan...

 India
4
Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026