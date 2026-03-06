Ashwin Critiques Sharma's T20 World Cup Performance

Indian cricket icon Ravichandran Ashwin has openly criticized opener Abhishek Sharma for what he termed "headless batting" during the T20 World Cup, particularly advising the player to shift strategies in the face of a final against New Zealand.

Despite being the world's top-ranked T20I batter, Sharma's performance has been lackluster, potentially hindered by issues such as food poisoning and the psychological toll of initial failures in the tournament.

Ashwin, speaking through his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', emphasized the importance of tactical plays, suggesting that Sharma should support players in better form, such as Sanju Samson, and wait for advantageous match-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)