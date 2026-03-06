Ashwin Critiques Sharma's T20 World Cup Performance
Indian cricket great Ravichandran Ashwin criticized Abhishek Sharma's aggressive play style in the T20 World Cup, advising a more strategic approach. Despite leading in T20I rankings, Sharma's form slumped due to health issues and poor confidence. Ashwin suggests adapting tactics, especially against in-form batsmen like Sanju Samson, to regain prowess.
- Country:
- India
Indian cricket icon Ravichandran Ashwin has openly criticized opener Abhishek Sharma for what he termed "headless batting" during the T20 World Cup, particularly advising the player to shift strategies in the face of a final against New Zealand.
Despite being the world's top-ranked T20I batter, Sharma's performance has been lackluster, potentially hindered by issues such as food poisoning and the psychological toll of initial failures in the tournament.
Ashwin, speaking through his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', emphasized the importance of tactical plays, suggesting that Sharma should support players in better form, such as Sanju Samson, and wait for advantageous match-ups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final
Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final
Turbulent Times for New Zealand's National Party: Luxon Faces Leadership Challenge
Sanju Samson Shines in T20 World Cup as Player of the Tournament Shortlist Announced
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England