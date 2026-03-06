Conflict Halts Iran's Participation in Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

The International Paralympic Committee has declared that Iran will not partake in the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games due to escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei, Iran's sole participant, was set to compete in the Para cross-country skiing events but cannot travel safely to Italy. IPC President Andrew Parsons expressed disappointment over the situation.

Efforts to secure safe passage for the Iranian delegation have been hindered by ongoing conflict, leading to the removal of Iran's flag from the official parade.

