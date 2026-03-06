Pirovano's Triumph: A Landmark Win in Val di Fassa

Laura Pirovano of Italy secured her first-ever World Cup podium finish by triumphing in the women's Alpine skiing downhill race at Val di Fassa on Friday. Her victory was a narrow one, besting her competitors by the slimmest of margins on home snow.

German skier Emma Aicher, an Olympic silver medallist, finished in second place, falling short by just 0.01 seconds. Meanwhile, American champion Breezy Johnson secured third, trailing a further 0.28 seconds behind. Despite recovering from an injury, Lindsey Vonn continued to lead the downhill standings.

Pirovano's win is a remarkable achievement in her 125th start, placing her third overall, 64 points behind Vonn. The competition intensifies with another downhill race on Saturday, alongside the World Cup finals slated for March 21 in Norway.