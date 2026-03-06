Controversy Hits Thai Grand Prix: Scoring Error Impacts Championship Standings

In a significant misstep, a scoring error during the double red-flagged Moto2 race at the Thailand Grand Prix led to riders being awarded full championship points, contrary to the sport's regulations for shortened races. The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) unveiled this miscalculation on Friday.

The race in Buriram was halted twice due to red flags, first due to a crash on lap four, and again after the race was reset for 11 laps. Despite Manuel Gonzalez winning the race to notch 25 points, an evaluation revealed a mistake in calculating the completed race distance. FIM noted that the usual race control software failed to deduct laps accurately amid multiple restarts.

The system incorrectly added a single lap to the total distance, meaning only 10 of the required 22 laps were completed. Consequently, under sporting regulations, only half points should have been awarded. Following the correction, updated championship standings will be distributed. FIM has pledged to enhance verification procedures to avert such errors in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)