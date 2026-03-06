Indian Chess Aces Shine in Prague: Triumphs and Comebacks

Indian chess prodigy, D Gukesh, broke a winless streak by triumphing over Spain's David Anton Guijarro in the final round of the Masters section at the Prague International Chess Festival. Previously enduring draws and losses, Gukesh demonstrated his skill against the struggling Guijarro. The victory was a testament to the Indian player's resilience and tactical prowess.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov emerged as the tournament victor. His undefeated run, featuring three wins and six draws, solidified his dominance. Aravindh Chithambaram highlighted India's strong presence, finishing joint second after a notable victory against Czech's David Navara.

In the Challengers section, India's Divya Deshmukh secured an impressive third place, defeating Czech's Hrbek Stepan. These victories set a promising stage for Indian players in upcoming tournaments. Young talents continue to reshape the competitive landscape of global chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)