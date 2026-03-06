Left Menu

Indian Chess Aces Shine in Prague: Triumphs and Comebacks

D Gukesh ended a winless streak at the Prague International Chess Festival, defeating David Anton Guijarro. While Aravindh Chithambaram tied for second place alongside other top contenders. Nodirbek Abdusattorov won the Masters tournament, while Divya Deshmukh secured a notable third place in the Challengers section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:37 IST
Indian Chess Aces Shine in Prague: Triumphs and Comebacks
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Indian chess prodigy, D Gukesh, broke a winless streak by triumphing over Spain's David Anton Guijarro in the final round of the Masters section at the Prague International Chess Festival. Previously enduring draws and losses, Gukesh demonstrated his skill against the struggling Guijarro. The victory was a testament to the Indian player's resilience and tactical prowess.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov emerged as the tournament victor. His undefeated run, featuring three wins and six draws, solidified his dominance. Aravindh Chithambaram highlighted India's strong presence, finishing joint second after a notable victory against Czech's David Navara.

In the Challengers section, India's Divya Deshmukh secured an impressive third place, defeating Czech's Hrbek Stepan. These victories set a promising stage for Indian players in upcoming tournaments. Young talents continue to reshape the competitive landscape of global chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumph Over Trials: Boardroom to Bagh, The Journey of Pakshal Secretry

Triumph Over Trials: Boardroom to Bagh, The Journey of Pakshal Secretry

 India
2
Turning Tides: Sustainable Water Solutions in Lakshadweep

Turning Tides: Sustainable Water Solutions in Lakshadweep

 India
3
Russia's Silent Oil Routes to India Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Silent Oil Routes to India Amid Global Tensions

 Russia
4
Leeds United Calls for Respect During Ramadan Break in FA Cup Match

Leeds United Calls for Respect During Ramadan Break in FA Cup Match

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026