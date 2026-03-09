Miami Dolphins Release QB Tua Tagovailoa Amid Concussion Concerns

The Miami Dolphins have officially cut ties with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The decision, announced on Monday, marks the conclusion of a tumultuous tenure marred by multiple concussions that led to changes in the NFL's concussion policies.

Tagovailoa, drafted fifth overall in 2020, suffered three diagnosed concussions during his time in Miami, sparking calls for his retirement. Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan expressed gratitude for Tagovailoa's contributions to the team and community, while confirming the strategic shift in the quarterback position.

The former Alabama standout's injuries highlighted gaps in concussion protocols, prompting the NFL and NFL Players Association to adjust their guidelines. With a record of 44-32, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to the playoffs twice but never advanced past the first round.

