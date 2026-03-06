Jack Draper's Journey: From Injury Setback to Tennis Glory

Jack Draper, once a rising star in tennis, is on the brink of reclaiming his place among the sport's elite. Recently recovered from an arm injury, Draper gears up to make a comeback with the help of his new coach, Jamie Delgado, known for guiding Andy Murray.

This week, Draper will defend his title at Indian Wells, with hopes of reigniting his career after a period of absence since August. He aims to return to the level he maintained pre-injury, having previously showcased his potential with a semi-final appearance at the U.S. Open in 2024.

Despite a recent early exit in Dubai, Draper remains optimistic. His maiden ATP 1000 title win in California a year ago is a strong motivator, and both Draper and Delgado believe in focusing on daily progress to prepare for major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)