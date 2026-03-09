Sanju Samson's Triumph: How a Game Plan Revitalized a Cricket Star

Star batsman Sanju Samson celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory by reflecting on a strategic shift that reignited his form. Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, Samson expressed his gratitude for Sachin Tendulkar's mentorship, which guided him through challenging times in his cricket career.

Samson, who was named 'Man of the Tournament,' received a hero's welcome upon his return, attributing his success to a refined game plan. During the World Cup, he adopted a thoughtful approach, focusing on shot selection rather than attacking every delivery, a tactic that paid off handsomely.

Beyond gameplay adjustments, Samson highlighted the pressures of social media. Citing both its supportive and negative influences, he shared how distancing himself helped maintain focus. Now, with the World Cup triumph behind him, Samson looks forward to family time and possible celebrations in New Delhi.

