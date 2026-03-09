Left Menu

Cricket Teams Navigate Travel Woes Amid Middle East Conflict

The West Indies and South Africa cricket teams face travel challenges leaving India due to the Middle East conflict. While most are scheduled to depart on Tuesday, West Indies coach Darren Sammy will leave earlier. Travel alterations stem from closed airspaces, affecting their post-T20 World Cup plans.

Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:30 IST
Cricket Teams Navigate Travel Woes Amid Middle East Conflict
The West Indies and South Africa cricket teams find themselves caught in travel difficulties as they attempt to return home from India amid ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Initially delayed by complications in airspace routes, most players are set to leave on Tuesday, with West Indies coach Darren Sammy departing earlier via Singapore. Meanwhile, South African cricketers Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, and Jason Smith have already headed to New Zealand for a bilateral T20I series starting March 15.

This shift in travel arrangements follows the teams' exit from the T20 World Cup, with West Indies stuck since losing in the Super Eight to India, and South Africa unable to leave after their semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

