Cricket Teams Navigate Travel Woes Amid Middle East Conflict

The West Indies and South Africa cricket teams find themselves caught in travel difficulties as they attempt to return home from India amid ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Initially delayed by complications in airspace routes, most players are set to leave on Tuesday, with West Indies coach Darren Sammy departing earlier via Singapore. Meanwhile, South African cricketers Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, and Jason Smith have already headed to New Zealand for a bilateral T20I series starting March 15.

This shift in travel arrangements follows the teams' exit from the T20 World Cup, with West Indies stuck since losing in the Super Eight to India, and South Africa unable to leave after their semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)