Rodri Fined for Referee Comments: A Controversial Call

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been fined 80,000 pounds for comments regarding a referee's integrity following a Premier League match. Despite the hefty fine, Rodri will not face a match ban.

Post-match on February 1, after a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Rodri expressed frustration, suggesting bias against City. He claimed, 'We won too much and the people don't want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral.'

The Football Association charged Rodri with improper conduct, underlining the need for respectful commentary on officials. Additionally, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has been warned about his future conduct regarding match officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)