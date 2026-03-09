Formula Two Races in Flux Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Formula Two is contemplating alternative venues as the scheduled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia face potential cancellation due to escalating conflict in the region. An alternative race in Europe is under consideration.

Formula Two, a critical support series on the Formula One calendar, is facing uncertainty as geopolitical tensions threaten its forthcoming races. The American test driver Colton Herta may experience an unscheduled break if these races are canceled without replacement.

Industry insiders revealed that if tensions persist, the races may be called off, with options to conduct an unforeseen standalone round in Europe, provided the necessary timing infrastructure is in place. Officials are expected to make a decision soon, prioritizing the sport's interests amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)