In an unexpected move, Liverpool's star goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, was left out of the 21-man squad heading to Turkey for the Champions League round-of-16 match against Galatasaray. The club has not disclosed any reasons for his absence, leaving fans and analysts speculating.

Alisson's absence comes after his full participation in the recent FA Cup match against Wolverhampton, where Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory. Taking his place is Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has experience filling Alisson's shoes, notably stepping in at Galatasaray earlier this season.

Mamardashvili has previously proven himself in the Champions League, with commendable performances leading Liverpool through victories against teams like Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid. His role will be crucial as Liverpool competes in the high-stakes match in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)