Alisson Becker's Surprising Absence from Liverpool's Champions League Squad
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker did not travel with the team to Turkey for their Champions League match against Galatasaray. No immediate reason was provided for the absence. Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has deputized for Alisson before, is expected to fill in against Galatasaray after previously covering in similar situations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an unexpected move, Liverpool's star goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, was left out of the 21-man squad heading to Turkey for the Champions League round-of-16 match against Galatasaray. The club has not disclosed any reasons for his absence, leaving fans and analysts speculating.
Alisson's absence comes after his full participation in the recent FA Cup match against Wolverhampton, where Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory. Taking his place is Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has experience filling Alisson's shoes, notably stepping in at Galatasaray earlier this season.
Mamardashvili has previously proven himself in the Champions League, with commendable performances leading Liverpool through victories against teams like Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid. His role will be crucial as Liverpool competes in the high-stakes match in Istanbul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sheffield FC: The Rebirth of Football's Origin
Iranian Soccer Players Seek Asylum in Australia Amid Rising Tensions
Trump Calls Out Australia on Iran Women's Soccer Team Asylum Issue
Iranian Women's Soccer Team Escape Raises Concerns
Trump Criticizes Australia's Decision on Iranian Women's Soccer Team