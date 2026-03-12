Left Menu

Ireland Shuffles Squad for Critical Clash with Scotland in Six Nations Finale

Ireland restores key players for their upcoming Six Nations game against Scotland. Josh van der Flier, Joe McCarthy, and Dan Sheehan return as locks are adjusted after James Ryan's injury. Ireland is currently third, needing a win over Scotland and a favorable England result against France to compete for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:27 IST
Ireland Shuffles Squad for Critical Clash with Scotland in Six Nations Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In an attempt to secure a win in their final Six Nations clash against Scotland, Ireland has largely reverted back to the team that defeated England. Key players Josh van der Flier, Joe McCarthy, and Dan Sheehan, who had been rested partially or entirely in the victory over Wales, return to strengthen the pack.

With James Ryan out due to a calf injury, coach Andy Farrell has had to adjust his strategy against Scotland, though the presence of experienced player Jack Conan offers resilience. Tommy O'Brien, who impressed from the bench in the victory over England, starts ahead of Jacob Stockdale, marking the only change in the backline.

Third-positioned Ireland trails leaders France and second-placed Scotland by two points. To clinch the title, Ireland not only has to defeat Scotland but also requires England to overcome France in Paris, given France's strong points difference. This clash sets the stage for a dramatic finale in the Six Nations campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026