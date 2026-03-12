Ireland Shuffles Squad for Critical Clash with Scotland in Six Nations Finale

In an attempt to secure a win in their final Six Nations clash against Scotland, Ireland has largely reverted back to the team that defeated England. Key players Josh van der Flier, Joe McCarthy, and Dan Sheehan, who had been rested partially or entirely in the victory over Wales, return to strengthen the pack.

With James Ryan out due to a calf injury, coach Andy Farrell has had to adjust his strategy against Scotland, though the presence of experienced player Jack Conan offers resilience. Tommy O'Brien, who impressed from the bench in the victory over England, starts ahead of Jacob Stockdale, marking the only change in the backline.

Third-positioned Ireland trails leaders France and second-placed Scotland by two points. To clinch the title, Ireland not only has to defeat Scotland but also requires England to overcome France in Paris, given France's strong points difference. This clash sets the stage for a dramatic finale in the Six Nations campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)