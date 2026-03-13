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Alex Johnston Makes History with Record-Breaking Tries

Alex Johnston became the highest try-scorer in Australian rugby league history after scoring twice against the Sydney Roosters. His record-breaking try led to fan celebrations that included Australia's Prime Minister. Despite the personal achievement, Johnston's team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, lost the match 26-18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:57 IST
Alex Johnston Makes History with Record-Breaking Tries
  • Country:
  • Australia

South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston carved his name into the annals of rugby league history by becoming the all-time top try-scorer in Australia. Johnston's milestone came during a fiercely-contested match against local rivals Sydney Roosters, drawing unprecedented fan excitement.

Johnston, at 31 years old, matched Ken Irvine's long-standing record of 212 tries just before halftime. With the second half barely underway, Johnston latched onto a pass from centre Latrell Mitchell to score his signature 213th try, igniting celebrations throughout Sydney Football Stadium.

Despite warnings of steep fines and match bans, thousands of jubilant fans flooded the pitch, momentarily overshadowing the fact that the Rabbitohs fell to a 26-18 defeat. Among the crowd was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, underscoring the significance of Johnston's historic night in the world of rugby league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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