Rising Stars Surge in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

In a strategic reshuffle, eight athletes have been newly inducted into the Core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. This includes notable athletes like pistol shooters Samrat Rana and Suruchi Singh, along with Asian gold-winning long-distance runner Gulveer Singh.

Despite the triumphs, some distinguished athletes, including badminton star H S Prannoy and wrestler Deepak Punia, were notably removed from the roster for not meeting performance benchmarks. The evaluation was conducted during the recent 169th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell, overseen by TOPS CEO N S Johal.

The latest adjustments serve to endorse the government's intent to bolster India's Olympic prospects by elevating competent athletes and expanding resources towards the developmental group, which now includes 22 additional boxers and 13 shooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)