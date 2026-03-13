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Thrilling Weekend Ahead at Women's Australian Open

Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, and Avani Prashanth advanced past the halfway cut at the Women's Australian Open, while Hitaashee Bakshi and Pranavi Urs did not. Celine Herbin took the lead into the weekend, with Major winner Hannah Green close behind. The competition heats up for a historic Australian victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:04 IST
Thrilling Weekend Ahead at Women's Australian Open
Diksha Dagar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, and Avani Prashanth successfully made the halfway cut at the Women's Australian Open this week. The talented trio managed to withstand the challenges presented by the Kooyonga Golf Club, ensuring their participation over the weekend.

In contrast, fellow Indian golfers Hitaashee Bakshi and Pranavi Urs were unable to make the cut, ending their participation early after two rounds. Meanwhile, the competition heated up with France's Celine Herbin pushing to a one-shot lead heading into the weekend.

Herbin's impressive second-round performance included birdies that allowed her to finish at six-under par. However, major champion Hannah Green is on her heels just a shot behind. The competition remains fierce, particularly with no Australian winning the tournament since Karrie Webb in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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