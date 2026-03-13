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Abhishek Sharma's Spiritual Retreat Post T20 Triumph

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi shrine after India's T20 World Cup victory. Despite earlier struggles, Sharma excelled in the final against New Zealand, helping secure India's title. He shared his pilgrimage on social media, which included walking and using a battery car en route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:27 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Spiritual Retreat Post T20 Triumph
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Following India's triumphant win at the ICC T20 World Cup, cricketer Abhishek Sharma sought spiritual solace at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. The Indian squad recently celebrated a stellar victory against New Zealand, with Sharma playing a pivotal role.

The 25-year-old, ranked as the top batter in the ICC T20 rankings, took to Instagram to document his pilgrimage, expressing his devotion with the words 'Jai Mata Di.' Captivating images showed Sharma in a traditional white kurta-pyjama, his hands folded in prayer as he stood on the pilgrimage route.

Videos circulating on social media showed the Punjab-born star engaging with fellow travelers and employing a battery car as part of his ascent. Despite a tough series, Sharma shone in the finals with a rapid 52 off 21 balls, leading India to a convincing 96-run victory and a historic third T20 World Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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