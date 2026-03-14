Tragedy Strikes at Cheltenham: Four Horses Perish During Festival

Tragedy struck the Cheltenham Festival as four horses, including Envoi Allen, died during this year's event. Envoi Allen, competing in the Gold Cup race which Gaelic Warrior won, collapsed and passed away despite immediate veterinary efforts.

James Given, Director of Equine Regulation Safety and Welfare, explained the phenomenon of Exercise Associated Sudden Death, a rare occurrence happening in nine out of every 10,000 jump race runs. Meanwhile, Saint Le Fort was euthanized after a fall at the last fence, and HMS Seahorse and Hansard were also casualties earlier in the week.

The equestrian community was left grieving by these losses, reinforcing the need for continued commitment to reducing risk in British racing. The fatal injury rate is currently below five per 1,000 runners, aligning with recent trends at Cheltenham. A thorough review of the fatalities will be conducted to enhance racehorse safety standards.