Aryna Sabalenka's March to Indian Wells Glory

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world number one, conquered Linda Noskova in straight sets on Friday to reach her third career final at Indian Wells. With a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory, Sabalenka's formidable form endures, marking her 15th win this season despite falling to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka exhibited striking control early on, establishing a 3-1 lead as Noskova's forehand faltered. Despite a brief lapse when serving for the opening set, Sabalenka promptly regrouped, sealing it with an ace and maintaining her strategic edge throughout the match.

The Belarusian's potent serve proved decisive against Noskova, who struggled against Sabalenka's relentless play. As she prepares for her 14th WTA 1000 final, Sabalenka remains focused on clinching her first Indian Wells title, assured that the year's efforts will culminate in success.

(With inputs from agencies.)