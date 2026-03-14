Mexico Faces World Cup Setback with Key Player Injuries

In a significant setback, Mexico has lost two crucial players for the World Cup within just three days. Marcel Ruiz, a pivotal midfielder for Mexico, tore his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in a recent match against San Diego, Toluca announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old was instrumental in helping his club, Toluca, clinch their second consecutive championship last December. He was expected to play a vital role in Mexico's World Cup campaign, beginning with their opening match against South Africa on June 11.

Adding to Mexico's woes, Club América's goalkeeper Luis Malagón has also been sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon. These injuries, among others, present a significant challenge for manager Javier Aguirre as he strategizes for the upcoming tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)