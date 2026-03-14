Mexico Faces World Cup Setback with Key Player Injuries
Mexico suffers a major blow as key players Marcel Ruiz and Luis Malagón are ruled out of the World Cup due to injuries. Ruiz tore his ACL and meniscus, while Malagón sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon. These setbacks pose a challenge for Mexico's national team ahead of their opener against South Africa.
In a significant setback, Mexico has lost two crucial players for the World Cup within just three days. Marcel Ruiz, a pivotal midfielder for Mexico, tore his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in a recent match against San Diego, Toluca announced on Friday.
The 25-year-old was instrumental in helping his club, Toluca, clinch their second consecutive championship last December. He was expected to play a vital role in Mexico's World Cup campaign, beginning with their opening match against South Africa on June 11.
Adding to Mexico's woes, Club América's goalkeeper Luis Malagón has also been sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon. These injuries, among others, present a significant challenge for manager Javier Aguirre as he strategizes for the upcoming tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- World Cup
- Marcel Ruiz
- injury
- Toluca
- CONCACAF
- Luis Malagón
- ruptured Achilles
- ACL
- football