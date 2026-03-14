George Russell Triumphs at Chinese Grand Prix to Solidify Championship Lead

George Russell successfully defended his lead in the Formula One championship by winning the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes on Saturday. Starting from pole position at the Shanghai International Circuit, he held off fierce competition from Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to win the 19-lap race.

Russell's triumph follows his victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, securing an 11-point advantage in the standings. The Briton was satisfied with the strategic maneuvers essential in the overtakes and expressed hope for an engaging race for spectators. This sprint race saw Ferrari securing two top-three positions for the first time since 2024.

Hamilton, the previous year's sprint victor, engaged in a gripping exchange of leads with Russell. Charles Leclerc, while pleased with Ferrari's pace, noted the time lost battling Hamilton. The safety car was brought out on lap 14 due to Nico Hulkenberg's Audi malfunction, influencing race tactics further.

(With inputs from agencies.)