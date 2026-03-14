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George Russell Triumphs at Chinese Grand Prix to Solidify Championship Lead

George Russell clinched victory at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, maintaining his Formula One championship lead. Despite challenges from Ferraris and a late safety car, he outpaced rivals, securing an 11-point championship lead. This marks his second consecutive win following the Australian Grand Prix victory last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:26 IST
George Russell Triumphs at Chinese Grand Prix to Solidify Championship Lead
George Russell

George Russell successfully defended his lead in the Formula One championship by winning the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes on Saturday. Starting from pole position at the Shanghai International Circuit, he held off fierce competition from Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to win the 19-lap race.

Russell's triumph follows his victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, securing an 11-point advantage in the standings. The Briton was satisfied with the strategic maneuvers essential in the overtakes and expressed hope for an engaging race for spectators. This sprint race saw Ferrari securing two top-three positions for the first time since 2024.

Hamilton, the previous year's sprint victor, engaged in a gripping exchange of leads with Russell. Charles Leclerc, while pleased with Ferrari's pace, noted the time lost battling Hamilton. The safety car was brought out on lap 14 due to Nico Hulkenberg's Audi malfunction, influencing race tactics further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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