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Naman Awards 2026: Celebrating India's Cricketing Triumphs

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be honored by BCCI at the Naman Awards 2026 for their historic T20 World Cup win. The event will also recognize other victorious Indian teams and individual cricketing achievements including awards for Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, Roger Binny, and Rahul Dravid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:54 IST
Naman Awards 2026: Celebrating India's Cricketing Triumphs
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst great fanfare, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will be felicitated at the BCCI's annual Naman Awards for their historic victory in the T20 World Cup. This celebration marks the first time an Indian team has won the prestigious tournament three times, successfully defending their title on home soil.

The event will also spotlight other significant triumphs by Indian cricket teams, such as the women's ODI World Cup 2025 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 wins. Several individual awards will be presented, including the Polly Umrigar Award to Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana's fifth Best International Cricketer honor.

Renowned cricket figures Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while other outstanding performers will be recognized for their excellence in domestic cricket tournaments. This prestigious ceremony serves as a testament to India's cricketing prowess and its legacy in the sport.

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