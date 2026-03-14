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Rising Star Kimi Antonelli Shatters F1 Record with Historic Pole Position

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli set a new record by becoming the youngest Formula One driver to secure a pole position for a Grand Prix, qualifying fastest in China. He edged out Mercedes teammate George Russell in a session marked by mechanical challenges. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third fastest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:04 IST
Rising Star Kimi Antonelli Shatters F1 Record with Historic Pole Position

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli made history by becoming the youngest Formula One driver to secure a pole position during a full Grand Prix event in China. The 19-year-old, driving for Mercedes, outperformed his championship-leading teammate George Russell by a slim margin of 0.222 seconds.

Despite earlier mechanical issues, Russell locked in the front row with Antonelli. Ferrari's veteran driver Lewis Hamilton trailed closely in third place. Antonelli, who had already set a precedent as the youngest pole sitter in any format during last year's Miami sprint, surpassed Sebastian Vettel's 2008 record set at the age of 21.

The session was described as 'pretty clean' by Antonelli, who maintained focus amid Russell's vehicle troubles. The event further witnessed strong performances from Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and others, while teams like Williams and Cadillac grappled with setbacks.

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