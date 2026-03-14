Global Sports Calendar Disrupted by Geopolitical Tensions

The ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has caused an unprecedented level of disruption across the global sports calendar. Multiple major events, such as Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, faced cancellation, while others, like the Paralympic Winter Games, grappled with travel difficulties triggered by the situation.

In a gripping announcement, the U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the participation of Iran's soccer team in the upcoming World Cup, citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, athletes planning to attend the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games encountered severe travel hindrances due to issues at key Middle Eastern airports.

Beyond the field of soccer, the ATP Challenger event in UAE was abruptly cancelled, and the transportation of athletes from other events faced significant challenges. These disrupted plans underscore the broad impact of the ongoing conflict on international sports, posing logistical nightmares and raising essential questions about safety for participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)