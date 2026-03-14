Tension Brews: Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire for Team Selection Authority

In Lahore, a media conference revealed growing tensions between Pakistan's cricket selectors and the head coach, Mike Hesson, over player selection authority.

Selectors Aaqib Javed, Misbah ul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asad Shafiq voiced their concerns about the current selection system, urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review it after the national team returns home from Bangladesh.

Aaqib, a senior selector, emphasized the need for a more collaborative approach involving selectors, coaches, and the captain, amidst widespread media criticism following Pakistan's T20 World Cup performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)