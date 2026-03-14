Stunning Comeback: India U-17 Women Overcome Myanmar
The Indian U-17 women's football team staged a dramatic comeback to beat Myanmar 3-2 in their second international friendly. Pamela Conti's substitutes played a key role in the victory. This match served as preparation for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup in Suzhou, China.
The Indian U-17 women's football team pulled off a remarkable comeback victory over Myanmar, winning 3-2 at the Thuwunna Stadium in the second of two international friendlies. The spirited performance, led by crucial contributions from substitutes, showcased the depth of talent at Pamela Conti's disposal.
Myanmar initially dominated the match, putting India under pressure and leading 2-1 at halftime with goals from Hnin Wint War Kyaw and Min Htone May Zitar. Despite a strong start from the hosts, India's Alva Devi Senjam managed to score a crucial equalizer in the first half to keep the Young Tigresses in the game.
As the match progressed, it seemed Myanmar would secure victory, but India had other plans. In the last minutes, substitute Anushka Kumari scored an audacious equalizer, followed by Joya's decisive goal in stoppage time. This thrilling win marked another step in India's preparation for the upcoming AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- India
- Myanmar
- U-17
- women's football
- comeback
- Pamela Conti
- AFC
- Asian Cup
- substitutes
- football victory
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