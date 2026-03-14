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Rishabh Singh's Century Sparks North Zone Triumph

Rishabh Singh's unbeaten 102 led North Zone to victory over West Zone in the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy. Sanju Samyal top-scored for West Zone with 30 runs. North Zone reached their target of 137 with ease. The match was part of SJFI's 50th National Convention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:36 IST
Rishabh Singh's Century Sparks North Zone Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar performance, Rishabh Singh's unbeaten century propelled North Zone to a dominant nine-wicket victory over West Zone in the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy. His 102 runs, laced with 18 fours and two sixes, helped North Zone chase 134 with civil ease.

Despite opting to bat first, West Zone struggled to find momentum, wrapping up their innings at 133 in 19.2 overs, with Sanju Samyal scoring the highest with 30 runs. Vinay's penetrating bowling spell secured three wickets, stifling West Zone to a below-par total.

This event unfolded during the Golden Jubilee edition of the SJFI National Convention. North Zone now prepares to face South Zone, eying another victory to secure the trophy. Meanwhile, in table tennis, DSJA-1 made it to the finals, highlighting a day of fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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