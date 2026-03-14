Rishabh Singh's Century Sparks North Zone Triumph

In a stellar performance, Rishabh Singh's unbeaten century propelled North Zone to a dominant nine-wicket victory over West Zone in the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy. His 102 runs, laced with 18 fours and two sixes, helped North Zone chase 134 with civil ease.

Despite opting to bat first, West Zone struggled to find momentum, wrapping up their innings at 133 in 19.2 overs, with Sanju Samyal scoring the highest with 30 runs. Vinay's penetrating bowling spell secured three wickets, stifling West Zone to a below-par total.

This event unfolded during the Golden Jubilee edition of the SJFI National Convention. North Zone now prepares to face South Zone, eying another victory to secure the trophy. Meanwhile, in table tennis, DSJA-1 made it to the finals, highlighting a day of fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)