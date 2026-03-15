Spirit of the Game: Controversy Erupts Over Agha's Reprimand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Pakistan batter Salman Agha following a contentious run-out in the second One-Day International against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday. Agha was short of his crease and was picking up the ball when Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the opportunity to run him out, initiating a debate on the sportsmanship of such actions.

In a fit of anger, Agha threw down his gloves and helmet after the dismissal, resulting in a demerit point from the ICC, as he breached the Code of Conduct regarding the misuse of equipment. Mehidy explained his viewpoint post-match, suggesting he anticipated Agha's attempt to run, which justified his actions at the wicket.

Despite the controversy, Pakistan managed to secure a victory by 128 runs, tying the series at 1-1. The final match of the series is poised as a decider, set to take place on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)