Left Menu

Spirit of the Game: Controversy Erupts Over Agha's Reprimand

The ICC reprimanded Pakistan's Salman Agha for his reaction to a controversial run-out in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The incident has sparked a debate about sportsmanship. Agha received a demerit point from the ICC, while Mehidy Hasan defended his actions, expecting Agha to run. Pakistan won the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:39 IST
Spirit of the Game: Controversy Erupts Over Agha's Reprimand
Salman Agha

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Pakistan batter Salman Agha following a contentious run-out in the second One-Day International against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday. Agha was short of his crease and was picking up the ball when Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the opportunity to run him out, initiating a debate on the sportsmanship of such actions.

In a fit of anger, Agha threw down his gloves and helmet after the dismissal, resulting in a demerit point from the ICC, as he breached the Code of Conduct regarding the misuse of equipment. Mehidy explained his viewpoint post-match, suggesting he anticipated Agha's attempt to run, which justified his actions at the wicket.

Despite the controversy, Pakistan managed to secure a victory by 128 runs, tying the series at 1-1. The final match of the series is poised as a decider, set to take place on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026