Selva Prabhu Shatters Record at NCAA Indoor Championships
Selva Prabhu achieved a personal best and set a national record in the men's triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships, jumping 17.05m. Despite this feat, the Indian Athletics Federation's strict guidelines may prevent the recognition of his accomplishment due to technical and anti-doping requirements.
- Country:
- India
India's promising athlete Selva Prabhu made headlines with a remarkable performance at the NCAA Indoor Championships held in Fayetteville, USA. He clinched the silver medal in the men's triple jump event, recording a personal and national best of 17.05m.
Prabhu, previously a silver medalist at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships and the U20 national record holder, broke through the 17-meter mark for the first time. This feat marked him as the current national Indoor record holder. His achievements are a testament to his potential and dedication.
Despite the remarkable performance, India's Athletics Federation may not acknowledge this record due to stringent national guidelines. The NCAA, which conducts its own doping tests, is not under the WADA Code, potentially complicating record recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Selva Prabhu
- India
- Triple Jump
- NCAA
- Record
- Fayetteville
- Sports
- Athletics
- Silver Medal
- World U20
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