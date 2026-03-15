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Sinner and Medvedev Set for Indian Wells Showdown

Jannik Sinner praises Daniil Medvedev's renewed form ahead of their Indian Wells final. Medvedev's aggressive play has secured victories in 2024 after a challenging 2025. Having faced each other 15 times, Sinner leads 8-7. The final marks Sinner's first title quest this year after notable tournament improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:21 IST
Sinner and Medvedev Set for Indian Wells Showdown
Jannik Sinner

World number two Jannik Sinner is set to clash with Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final, acknowledging the Russian's resurgent form. Medvedev, known for his powerful serve and returns, has emerged strong this season.

Medvedev's 2025 season was lackluster, failing to advance past the Grand Slam second rounds, but 2024 sees him in top form winning titles in Brisbane and Dubai. Sinner, having witnessed Medvedev's balanced play, anticipates a challenging match.

The duo's head-to-head record stands close at 8-7 in Sinner's favor. Sinner seeks his maiden title of the year in this tournament after his significant improvements in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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