Daniil Medvedev Fined for Racket-Smashing Meltdown

Former world No. 1 tennis player Daniil Medvedev faced a 6,000-euro fine for unsportsmanlike behavior at the Monte Carlo Masters. The incident occurred during a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini, where Medvedev smashed his racket seven times.

Currently ranked 10th, Medvedev's outburst in the match's second set led to a code violation issued by the chair umpire. Despite this setback, he walked away with 45,520 euros in prize money from the tournament.

Comparatively, the fine is small when matched against penalties received at the Australian and U.S. Opens last year. The crowd's reaction was mixed, as some cheered sarcastically during his fit of frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)