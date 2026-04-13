Daniil Medvedev Fined for Racket-Smashing Meltdown
Former world No. 1 tennis player Daniil Medvedev was fined 6,000 euros after an unsportsmanlike outburst at the Monte Carlo Masters. Medvedev, now ranked 10th, smashed his racket seven times during a match against Matteo Berrettini, receiving a code violation. Despite the incident, Medvedev earned 45,520 euros in prize money.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former world No. 1 tennis player Daniil Medvedev faced a 6,000-euro fine for unsportsmanlike behavior at the Monte Carlo Masters. The incident occurred during a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini, where Medvedev smashed his racket seven times.
Currently ranked 10th, Medvedev's outburst in the match's second set led to a code violation issued by the chair umpire. Despite this setback, he walked away with 45,520 euros in prize money from the tournament.
Comparatively, the fine is small when matched against penalties received at the Australian and U.S. Opens last year. The crowd's reaction was mixed, as some cheered sarcastically during his fit of frustration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner Reclaims World Number One: A Tennis Triumph
Indian Paddlers Triumph at South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
India Shines at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
Return of a Tennis Star: Holger Rune's Comeback at Hamburg Open
Dominant Run: India's U-19 Girls Shine at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships