McLaren's Double Trouble: Norris and Piastri Miss Chinese Grand Prix

In a disappointing turn for McLaren, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri failed to start the Chinese Grand Prix due to technical issues with their cars.

Just before the race, McLaren's team identified an electronics problem in Norris's car, which led the team to remove its floor as part of efforts to fix the issue.

Piastri's car also encountered problems, requiring it to be pushed back to the garage. Both drivers had managed promising grid positions before the setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)