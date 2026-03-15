Electrical Glitches Sideline McLaren Duo at Chinese Grand Prix

The Chinese Grand Prix witnessed a significant setback for McLaren as both of their drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were unable to start the race due to electrical issues. Mechanics discovered an electronics problem with Norris's car before it was set to begin racing, leading to its removal from the grid.

Despite the team's best efforts, both cars were ultimately sidelined, vacating their strong qualifying positions, sixth for Norris and fifth for Piastri. This unexpected occurrence turned what could have been a promising race into a disappointing no-show for the McLaren team.

Oscar Piastri remarked on the complexity of the power units, noting that any changes could lead to unpredictable outcomes. Unfortunately, similar issues affected other racers, reducing the starting grid to only 18 cars, with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest polesitter at a Grand Prix.