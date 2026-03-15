Kimi Antonelli's Historic Victory: Youngest Italian Grand Prix Winner

Kimi Antonelli, at just 19 years old, etched his name in the annals of Formula 1 history with a stellar performance at the Chinese Grand Prix. The Italian driver, a part of the Mercedes team, displayed exceptional skill and composure to secure victory, becoming the second-youngest race winner in the sport.

Amidst an intense on-track battle involving teammate George Russell and the Ferrari duo, Antonelli emerged victorious, exemplifying Mercedes' strategic prowess. Team principal Toto Wolff expressed satisfaction with Antonelli's triumph, which silenced skeptics who questioned the young talent's readiness for top-tier racing.

Despite Hamilton's valiant attempt to take the lead, and Russell's fierce fight with Ferraris, Antonelli maintained control for the win. This victory marks the first for an Italian driver since 2006, adding another feather to Antonelli's cap as the season kicks off with a promising start for Mercedes.