India's Race to Revive Formula 1: A Pitstop in 2027

India's ambition to bring back the prestigious Formula 1 race faces a new hurdle as officials aim for a 2027 return. The Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced efforts to streamline tax issues that previously led to the event's departure in 2013.

Despite optimistic government projections, insiders from Formula 1, managed by Liberty Media, dispute the likelihood of an Indian race by 2027. Still, the nation remains a potential market due to its dedicated fanbase, numbering 79 million.

Plans are underway, with stakeholders like Adani expressing interest in reviving the race at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit. Government efforts are focusing on infrastructural support and tax incentives to make the venture viable, amid ongoing global conflicts impacting sports venue preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)