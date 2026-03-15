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DeChambeau Clinches Dramatic LIV Golf Playoff in Singapore Comma

Bryson DeChambeau secured a thrilling playoff win at LIV Golf Singapore after a fortunate outcome when Richard T. Lee missed a short putt. Both scored 66s, with DeChambeau clinching victory at the playoff's par, claiming his first 72-hole win since 2024's U.S. Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:03 IST
DeChambeau Clinches Dramatic LIV Golf Playoff in Singapore Comma
DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious at the LIV Golf Singapore tournament with a dramatic playoff win, despite initially hitting his drive into the water. The playoff with Richard T. Lee turned in DeChambeau's favor when Lee missed a crucial 2-foot putt.

Both players had impressive performances, finishing with 66s, and tying at a 14-under 274 at the Sentosa Golf Club. Lee Westwood wrapped up in third place after his closing score of 70. This competition marked DeChambeau's first 72-hole victory since the 2024 U.S. Open and his fourth title on the LIV circuit.

The dramatic conclusion saw DeChambeau recalling John Daly's notable miss in a World Golf Championship playoff in 2005. Meanwhile, the team led by Dustin Johnson, the 4 Aces, celebrated their second consecutive team victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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