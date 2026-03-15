Epic Moments in this Week's Sports Arena
This week's sports headlines feature Lewis Hamilton nearing victory with Ferrari, Geno Auriemma returning for UConn's 42nd season, a Lakers win against Denver by Luka Doncic's last-second shot, Venezuela's upset over Japan in baseball, and Mikaela Shiffrin extending her skiing lead, among other significant highlights.
This week in sports, Lewis Hamilton hinted at a potential victory with Ferrari as he secured a podium finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking a pivotal moment in his Formula One career.
In basketball, Geno Auriemma confirmed his return for a milestone 42nd season as UConn's women's basketball coach, while Luka Doncic led the Lakers to a thrilling NBA overtime triumph against the Denver Nuggets with a last-second shot.
Baseball saw Venezuela stun Japan to reach the WBC semi-finals, and Mikaela Shiffrin further solidified her leading position in Alpine skiing. The week also included notable events in tennis, NFL, and NHL, marking it a momentous period in the sports sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Venezuela
- WBC
- Mikaela Shiffrin