Epic Moments in this Week's Sports Arena

This week in sports, Lewis Hamilton hinted at a potential victory with Ferrari as he secured a podium finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking a pivotal moment in his Formula One career.

In basketball, Geno Auriemma confirmed his return for a milestone 42nd season as UConn's women's basketball coach, while Luka Doncic led the Lakers to a thrilling NBA overtime triumph against the Denver Nuggets with a last-second shot.

Baseball saw Venezuela stun Japan to reach the WBC semi-finals, and Mikaela Shiffrin further solidified her leading position in Alpine skiing. The week also included notable events in tennis, NFL, and NHL, marking it a momentous period in the sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)