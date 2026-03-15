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Rajnath Singh Champions Sports Economy: A New Direction for India's Sporting Heritage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in enhancing India's sports economy. At the Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup, he mentioned governmental initiatives like 'Khelo India' and the 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme', designed to boost sports cultivation and infrastructure for Indian athletes, particularly in polo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:59 IST
Rajnath Singh Champions Sports Economy: A New Direction for India's Sporting Heritage
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In a strategic push to revitalize the nation's sports economy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for increased collaborations between the public and private sectors. Speaking at the Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup, Singh underscored the government's initiatives to foster a thriving sports culture across the country.

Singh highlighted the nation's commitment to developing a global identity in sports, particularly emphasizing India's rich polo heritage. The Indian Army's involvement, alongside the Indian Polo Association, has been crucial in preserving and promoting polo, he noted, urging further cooperative efforts to elevate India's international sports standing.

With policies such as 'Khelo India' and the 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme', India is offering a new platform for its youth to excel in sports. Singh anticipates these programs will catalyze substantial growth in sports infrastructure and accountability, ultimately benefiting India's talented athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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