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Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs: Conquers Indian Wells at Last!

Aryna Sabalenka overcame previous challenges at Indian Wells by defeating Elena Rybakina in a thrilling three-set final. Despite initially trailing, Sabalenka secured her first Indian Wells title and 23rd career victory, after enduring an intense tiebreaker to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 02:28 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs: Conquers Indian Wells at Last!
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka finally conquered her Indian Wells demons on Sunday, overcoming Elena Rybakina in a gripping final. The Belarusian had never claimed the title before and faced a challenging opponent in Rybakina, who took the opening set 6-3, forcing Sabalenka to fight back harder than ever.

The second set saw Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, gather her resolve, turning the tables on Rybakina by seizing the set 6-3. In the decider, tensions ran high as both players exchanged leads, demonstrating incredible resilience and skill.

Ultimately, Sabalenka emerged victorious in a heart-stopping tiebreaker, closing the match 8-6. This win marks a significant triumph for Sabalenka, who fell to her knees in relief after finally securing the Indian Wells title after three years and three finals.

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