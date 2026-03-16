Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs: Conquers Indian Wells at Last!

Aryna Sabalenka finally conquered her Indian Wells demons on Sunday, overcoming Elena Rybakina in a gripping final. The Belarusian had never claimed the title before and faced a challenging opponent in Rybakina, who took the opening set 6-3, forcing Sabalenka to fight back harder than ever.

The second set saw Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, gather her resolve, turning the tables on Rybakina by seizing the set 6-3. In the decider, tensions ran high as both players exchanged leads, demonstrating incredible resilience and skill.

Ultimately, Sabalenka emerged victorious in a heart-stopping tiebreaker, closing the match 8-6. This win marks a significant triumph for Sabalenka, who fell to her knees in relief after finally securing the Indian Wells title after three years and three finals.