Sports Triumphs & Surprises: A Weekend of Victories and Upsets

In recent sports news, Lewis Hamilton edged closer to his first victory with Ferrari, as he ended a podium drought at the Chinese Grand Prix. Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, expressed excitement over his third-place finish behind former team Mercedes.

The Women's NCAA Tournament announced UConn, UCLA, Texas, and South Carolina as the top seeds, with UConn securing the overall No. 1 seed despite UCLA's impressive record. Meanwhile, TJ Power's 44-point performance led Penn to an Ivy League championship win over Yale.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka overcame setbacks to claim the Indian Wells title, while Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury. Jannik Sinner also achieved glory by capturing his first Indian Wells title in a decisive match against Daniil Medvedev.

(With inputs from agencies.)