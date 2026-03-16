Colin Batch Takes Helm of Pakistan Hockey Team Ahead of World Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has named Australian Colin Batch as head coach of the national side, anticipating this year's prestigious FIH Men's World Cup.

Batch, succeeding interim head coach Khawaja Junaid, boasts a decorated legacy as a former Australian international with 175 matches and 100 goals.

Stakes are high as Batch steps in, especially after logistical issues faced during FIH Pro Nations Cup. He aims to drive Pakistan's success through the FIH Pro Nations Hockey League and the World Cup.