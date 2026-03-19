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Lockie Ferguson to Miss First Seven IPL Games for Paternity Leave

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the initial seven matches of the IPL season to spend time with his family after the birth of his first child. With a recent return from the T20 World Cup, Ferguson discusses his decision to prioritize family before rejoining the Punjab Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:12 IST
Lockie Ferguson to Miss First Seven IPL Games for Paternity Leave
Lockie Ferguson
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand's fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the first seven matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings to prioritize family time following the birth of his first child. The cricketer had previously taken a paternity leave during the T20 World Cup, only to return for the Super 8 stage with his national team.

Ferguson, who was limited to playing just four games last season for Punjab Kings because of a hamstring injury, aims to spend crucial early days with his family. Despite stepping away temporarily, his absence comes after the team made it to their first final since 2014.

Speaking ahead of New Zealand's third T20 against South Africa in Auckland, Ferguson expressed the importance of family, stating, "Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out." He plans to rejoin his team in the later stages, preparing for a busy cricket season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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