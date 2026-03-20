Railways Ace 87th Senior National Table Tennis Championships

In a riveting display of talent at the 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships, Railways Sports Promotion Board's Jeet Chandra and Anirban Ghosh clinched the men's doubles title after a nail-biting five-game match against fellow teammates Ronit Bhanja and Preyesh Raj Suresh on Friday.

The women's doubles final saw another victory for the Railways, with Sutirtha Mukherjee and Kaushani Nath overcoming Airports Authority of India's Avisha Karmakar and Nandini Saha in a four-game match, showcasing composure and strategic play.

The tournament, held on an action-packed day, featured gripping matches and unexpected upsets across categories, with key players like Manav Thakkar advancing, while others fell short, demonstrating the championship's competitive depth and unpredictability.