Rahane's Resilient Leadership: KKR's Quest for IPL Glory

Kolkata Knight Riders have placed their faith in captain Ajinkya Rahane as they look to bounce back from a disappointing IPL season. The veteran skipper, who led the team's scoring last year, approaches the new season with positivity and calm.

Rahane acknowledged the pressures of leadership but remains focused on maintaining a positive mindset and addressing challenges head-on. This season, KKR aims for a strong start and consistent performance throughout the tournament.

With a revamped squad including explosive new talents like Cameron Green, KKR eyes a successful campaign. Rahane is confident in the team's form but remains strategic about the batting lineup as they prepare for the season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)