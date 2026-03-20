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Rahane's Resilient Leadership: KKR's Quest for IPL Glory

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane remains positive and focused despite past setbacks, gearing up for IPL 2026 with a revamped squad. Emphasizing consistency and resilience, Rahane aims to lead with calmness and optimism while leveraging KKR's new explosive batting lineup, including fresh talents like Cameron Green and Finn Allen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:03 IST
Rahane's Resilient Leadership: KKR's Quest for IPL Glory
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders have placed their faith in captain Ajinkya Rahane as they look to bounce back from a disappointing IPL season. The veteran skipper, who led the team's scoring last year, approaches the new season with positivity and calm.

Rahane acknowledged the pressures of leadership but remains focused on maintaining a positive mindset and addressing challenges head-on. This season, KKR aims for a strong start and consistent performance throughout the tournament.

With a revamped squad including explosive new talents like Cameron Green, KKR eyes a successful campaign. Rahane is confident in the team's form but remains strategic about the batting lineup as they prepare for the season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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