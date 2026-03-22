Barcelona edged past Rayo Vallecano with a 1-0 victory at Camp Nou, significantly boosting their lead in the Spanish league and intensifying the stakes for Real Madrid's upcoming derby against Atletico Madrid. Ronald Araújo's decisive header in the 24th minute marked a turning point for the home team.

Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan García shone brightly with crucial saves that maintained the team's clean sheet and demonstrated why he is likely to join Spain's World Cup squad this summer. Meanwhile, second-placed Real Madrid is now trailing by seven points and must avoid any missteps against city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The match also highlighted Araújo's impressive return to form after overcoming personal challenges related to mental health. His performance offers a promising signal of resilience as he resumes his crucial role within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)