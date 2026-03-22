Blaze in Goregaon: Timely Rescue at Mumbai High-rise

A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Sunday evening, rapidly mobilizing emergency services, according to civic authorities.

The blaze, which was reported around 7:20 pm at the Lakshya Chandi Building in Gokuldham Colony, was fortunately contained to the sixth floor, officials indicated.

Efforts by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, supported by police and other emergency responders, resulted in the successful rescue of a woman, who has been taken to a trauma care center for evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)